The San Jose Sharks aren’t getting any reinforcements off the COVID protocol anytime soon. John MacLean, who is filling in as head coach while Bob Boughner recovers, confirmed to reporters including Kevin Kurz of The Athletic today that no one on the protocol will join them for the upcoming road trip through Western Canada. That includes Boughner himself, meaning it continues to be MacLean’s bench for the next few games. Anyone cleared in the meantime is expected to join the team on Friday when they arrive in Colorado for a weekend matchup against the Avalanche.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO