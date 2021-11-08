Lady Gaga Discussed Her Controversial Meat Dress, 11 Years Later

Lately, there have been a “Million Reasons” to talk about Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, from a new trailer to her London red carpet in Gucci couture to revelations that she stayed in character, including that Italian(ish) accent, for months while working on her role as Patrizia Reggiani. Lady Gaga, though, thinks we may be talking a bit too much about that last part. “If I’m being honest, I do feel that it’s been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long,” she told the New York Times after the film’s London premiere. The star went on to explain the method behind her role. “I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much,” she said, adding that the accent became “like muscle memory.”

