CSA seeking $100,000 less from counties in 2022

Hinckston Run Reservoir, shown here, is among properties operated by Cambria Somerset Authority. John Rucosky The Tribune Democrat, Johnstown, PA

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Somerset counties’ annual loans to a regional water authority will drop by $100,000 each next year.

While adopting their 2022 budget, Cambria Somerset Authority officials plan to borrow $237,690 from each county – down from as much as $350,000 a year much of the past decade.

CSA Chairman Jim Greco said reduced repair costs this year made the move possible.

“After spending as much as $440,000 in repairs two years ago, we only spent $170,000 (in 2021), which is going to allow us to carry over a lot of what we budgeted into next year’s budget,” Greco said. “That was a big reason we could reduce their loans – and still get some of our water projects completed next year.”

The Cambria Somerset Authority operates the Hinckston, Quemahoning, Wilmore reservoirs and South Fork and Border dams as well the system of transmission lines that carry that water to some of the region’s major industrial employers and residential suppliers.

Both counties have been supporting the Cambria Somerset Authority through annual loans since the board was first established 20 years ago to maintain the former Manufacturers Water Co.-owned system.

In recent years, both counties have been seeking to reduce their annual contributions.

Part of the CSA’s issue in recent years: Leaks and other issues have sprung up along the mostly 100-year-old system.

Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson credited the authority for working to address those issues and being “proactive” to tackle looming ones.

The counties understand the authority has an expensive task of protecting and distributing one of the region’s most precious resources – abundant and reliable water, she said.

That doesn’t just support current industrial customers – but the region’s ability to attract future ones, she said.

“We’re trying to save taxpayers money any way we can,” Dawson said. “But we also understand how valuable water is – it means economic development – and we want to make sure we the opportunity to provide that water well into the future.”

Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith agreed.

“They’re doing what they can,” Smith said. “And the $100,000 savings next year .... is going to help us with our own budget.”

Greco said he understands the counties want to see their contributions reduced.

“We don’t blame them,” he said.

Just three years ago, anticipated water revenues for the CSA had the authority hopeful it could begin repaying the counties in 2023.

But the addition of new customers, such as CPV Energy in Vinco, have been offset a bit by losses such as the closure of the Cambria Cogeneration waste coal operation in 2019.

While sales revenues have climbed by more than $200,000 in recent years, it’s not yet enough to begin repaying the counties in the next few years, CSA Manager Earl Waddell said.

“Right now, I think the best we can do is work to reduce (Cambria and Somerset counties) anticipated costs each year,” he said.

2021 plans; Foustwell project

The more than $1.5 million budget CSA officials approved Thursday still includes plans to tackle more than a half-dozen dam or pipeline related projects in 2022 – including the addition of a shut-off valve at a distribution pipeline below the breast of Wilmore Dam and a $100,000 evaluation of the Hinckston line.

Built by Bethlehem’s Manufacturers Water Co. generations ago, the Hinckston line was designed to provide 15 million gallons of water a day to customers “but we’ve only been able to get $8 million,” Greco said. “We want to find out what is obstructing it.”

The dam becomes an even more important source on occasions where the Que line is offline for repairs.

A much larger, perhaps $1.4 million, project looms to correct leaks inside Foustwell Tunnel along the 66-inch Quemahoning line.

But through efforts alongside both counties, the authority is applying for Economic Development Agency funding to fix the source.

CSA officials have learned the project qualifies for the agency’s consideration and both counties are willing to contribute toward an approximately $300,000 match.

Waddell said the authority could receive word on whether the project is funded before the end of the year.

“The match is there,” said Smith, “so we’re very optimistic.”

In the meantime, temporary repairs were completed over the past year to stabilize the problem area.