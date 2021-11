The free game trial runs from November 10–16 and you can pre-load it now on your Switch. It’s a minor perk more often than not, but free game trials are something I appreciate, especially when it’s a series that’s hoping to draw in new fans with a notable Switch release. The next game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to check out is The World Ends with You: Final Remix as there’s going to be a trial starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific on November 10. It’ll be playable for a limited time until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

