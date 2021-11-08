CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers place LT Cameron Erving, C Matt Paradis on IR

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
We’re running out of fingers to count how many different offensive line combinations the Carolina Panthers have used this season. So, hopefully, we can grow a few more.

Until then, the counting will continue as the team announced they’ve placed center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cameron Erving on the injured reserve.

Paradis, who tore his ACL in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign. Erving, meanwhile, had an MRI scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of his calf injury.

As for the incoming Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals—the Panthers will likely tab Dennis Daley and Pat Elflein to replace Erving and Paradis, respectively.

Carolina also announced a pair of departures, as they’ve waived running back Royce Freeman and linebacker Clay Johnston.

The return of star rusher Christian McCaffrey and the signing of Ameer Abdullah has made Freeman, who played in eight games, a fourth wheel. He totaled 77 yards on the ground over 21 carries.

Johnson appeared in six games, posting a combined 10 tackles.

The team, additionally, signed punter Lachlan Edwards up to the active roster and placed practice squad wideout Aaron Parker on the injured reserve as well.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

