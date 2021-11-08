CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Beulah Grove Baptist Church hosting third COVID vaccine clinic

By Mary Calkins
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Beulah Grove Baptist Church is hosting a vaccine clinic this Saturday from 12pm – 4pm. It will be the third vaccine clinic the church has hosted since the pandemic began.

Gold Cross will be providing the shots.

“Anyone in this community who needs to get vaccinated can get vaccinated here and be part of a great community event at the same time,” Michael Meyers of Gold Cross said.

Pastor Xavier Creekmur says it will be a community event with food trucks and music, as well as an opportunity to get people vaccinated.

“One of the quotes I live by in ministry is that whatever community the church is in, it inherits the problems of that community,” Pastor Creekmur said. “So the church should be a part of the solution to the problem, and one of those things is vaccinations because we are still in the midst of this pandemic.”

You must be 12 and up to get a shot, and you don’t need to make an appointment. If you’ve already has a shot, remember to bring your vaccine card.

IN THIS ARTICLE
