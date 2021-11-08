When it comes to finding long lasting love, making the RIGHT checklist matters

My family and I recently had to euthanize our 12-year-old German Short Haired pointer. If you have ever been here with a dog, cat or other pet, you know the struggle and conflicting emotions this decision entails. That is bad enough. But then there is that last trip the vet’s office for a clinical procedure in a location where neither you nor your pet feel comfortable. And when everything is said and done, you have the ride home, which always seems both too short and too long because of emptiness. I could not do this again. So this time we wanted it to be different for her and for us. And fortunately, it was.

