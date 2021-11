MADISON — Even just a few years ago, transferring wouldn’t have been a topic in the middle of the college football season. The process for a student-athlete to obtain a fresh start with a new program was strenuous. Players needed to get permission from their coach, who could restrict their options and even prevent them from transferring. None of those issues exist now with the transfer portal, a system introduced in 2018 that empowers student-athletes to make their own decisions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO