‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Asks Fans for Their Favorite Moment from Season 4 Opener

By Jon D. B.
 5 days ago
Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, actor Cole Hauser, has set social media on fire after asking fans their feelings on Season 4’s premiere. “How did y’all like the start to S4 of @yellowstone?” Hauser asks on his official Instagram Monday. And as Yellowstone fans expect, the comments are absolutely pouring in for...

thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
KLAW 101

Wait … Mick Jagger as Monica’s Long-Lost Dad on ‘Yellowstone’?! That’s One Crazy Theory

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 4 premiere is just around the corner, and fan speculation online has been feverish headed into the new episodes. In an interview with Taste of Country in the days leading to the new season, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille talks about the craziest fan theories she's seen and heard — including one particularly outlandish one that hits close to home.
Outsider.com

Does Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Title Hint at Beth Dutton’s Death?

The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Says His Character Will Be Watching Tonight From ‘Cowboy Heaven’

One Yellowstone icon “will be watching from cowboy heaven” Sunday night as Season 4 premieres, finally continuing the Dutton legacy. The time is here, Yellowstone fans! Season 4 is upon us, and with it comes heaps of revelations, curveballs, and everything in-between. That doesn’t mean we can or should forget about the past, however. Which is exactly why there’s still so much love for previous series actor Dave Annable.
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
cowboysindians.com

Meet Two New Yellowstone Cast Members Joining Season 4

Season 4 of Yellowstone will bring some new faces to our screens. With the Season 3 finale cliffhanger, we can only hope to see our favorite Yellowstone cast members on screen again in the next season. Did all the Duttons survive? What about Jimmy? And although we couldn't get any spoilers from our November/December cover story interview with Cole Hauser, he did share this with our senior writer, Joe Leydon:
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Gives Major Shout Out to Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser

Australian actor Finn Little made his highly anticipated “Yellowstone” debut over the weekend and it looks he’ll be around for a while. Little is one of the youngest members of the “Yellowstone” cast at 15 years of age. Little’s excitement for appearing on the show was evident via his recent social media activity. He launched a countdown to the fourth season premiere on his Instagram page, endearing himself to the “Yellowstone” fan base. Little made a big impression in the season debut, playing Carter to perfection. “Yellowstone” fans certainly want to see more of Finn Little’s Carter as the season kicks into high gear. It appears this wish is going to be granted as Carter’s storyline seems to be intertwined with that of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Cole Houser In A Tub Trying To Break The Internet Before Yellowstone’s Season 4 Premiere

At long, long last, Paramount Network’s smash hit drama Yellowstone is making its long-awaited return for Season 4, months after its previously expected summer debut. Will the wait have been worth it? It’s impossible to tell, of course, but star Cole Hauser has at least been making everyone’s patience feel a little more justified, and the most recent justification comes in the form of a signature Yellowstone tub photo.
