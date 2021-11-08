Whitmer Announces $1,000 Bonus For Full-Time Child Care Professionals

(Carlisle, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is releasing a report developed by a task force she asked to examine the shortages in child care options for Iowa parents. Reynolds said, “Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work and yet 23 percent of Iowans, including 35 percent of rural Iowans, live in a child care desert.” The governor says the average Iowa family spends more on child care than it does housing. She indicated the recommendations are geared toward infrastructure rather than employee pay. Reynolds said the State of Iowa will immediately support a web-based platform that lets child care providers share services, like human resources and group purchasing. Reynolds also announced today (Wednesday) she is directing another 200 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to help child care centers around the state shore up budgets, and the money might be used to cover salaries.

CARLISLE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO