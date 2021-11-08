CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Whitmer Announces $1,000 Bonus For Full-Time Child Care Professionals

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the launch of the Child Care Stabilization Grant that will distribute $350 million in grants to give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and keep childcare programs open and serving kids. “Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs...

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Announces New Recommendations on Child Care

(Carlisle, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is releasing a report developed by a task force she asked to examine the shortages in child care options for Iowa parents. Reynolds said, “Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work and yet 23 percent of Iowans, including 35 percent of rural Iowans, live in a child care desert.” The governor says the average Iowa family spends more on child care than it does housing. She indicated the recommendations are geared toward infrastructure rather than employee pay. Reynolds said the State of Iowa will immediately support a web-based platform that lets child care providers share services, like human resources and group purchasing. Reynolds also announced today (Wednesday) she is directing another 200 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to help child care centers around the state shore up budgets, and the money might be used to cover salaries.
CARLISLE, IA
KCCI.com

Reynolds announces support to help with child care crisis in Iowa

CARLISLE, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds and her staff are releasing a report and recommendations for the child care crisis in Iowa. The governor spoke Wednesday at a news conference at Sprouts Early Learning Academy in Carlisle. Reynolds said Iowa is not exempt from the nation's worker shortage, despite what...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WILX-TV

Michigan opens applications to give childcare workers $1,000 bonuses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan launched a grant intending to pay childcare workers bonuses. The grant, called the Child Care Stabilization Grant, will distribute $350 million in grant to give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and keep childcare programs open and serving kids. “Childcare is the backbone...
MICHIGAN STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa to spend millions more to improve child care access, governor announces

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Child Care Task Force has released its final report, which proposes a plan for addressing the state’s child care crisis. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the release Wednesday in a news conference at Sprouts Early Learning Academy in Carlisle. “Iowa’s businesses are...
IOWA STATE
WNEM

Childcare professionals to receive $1K bonuses from grant program

The state of Michigan launched a grant program to award childcare professionals with $1,000 bonuses and support childcare programs. The Child Care Stabilization Grant will distribute $350 million in grants to every full-time childcare professional, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Applications are open to eligible childcare providers, and they can apply online. Childcare professionals will receive their bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa announces over $200 million in child care ‘stabilization grants’

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced several new child care initiatives on Wednesday, including over $200 million in grant programs and incentives for businesses to offer child care to employees. The programs come directly from the Governor’s Child Care Task Force Report, a 32-page document released Wednesday. The report, compiled by a group of state officials, business […] The post Iowa announces over $200 million in child care ‘stabilization grants’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Legislature#Economy#Michiganders
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Pleased with $10 Million Federal Tourism Grant

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarding a grant of $10,307,393 to Michigan as part of $314 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation funding announced Monday:. “Pure Michigan is widely recognized as one of the most successful...
POLITICS
Deming Headlight

New Mexico child care workers eligible for one-time $1,500 incentive payments

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) announced that it will issue one-time incentive payments of $1,500 to New Mexico child care professionals – including teachers, administrative staff, cooks, and bus drivers – in recognition and appreciation of their dedicated work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant specifically recognizes the unique challenges that these essential workers faced while caring for and nurturing children, day in and day out, during the past 20 months.
SANTA FE, NM
swiowanewssource.com

Child Care Help

Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented several actions last week to help child care providers after receiving recommendations from a Child Care Task Force, which was created earlier this year to provide a comprehensive strategy to address Iowa’s child care shortage. Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
InvestigateWest

The Real Costs of Child Care in America

In Washington state and across the country, the financial realities of child care are like mismatched puzzle pieces jammed together. Mary Curry has run a child care business from her two-story home on a quiet street in South Tacoma for nine years. Before the pandemic, the business ran at capacity, with a few employees helping care for a dozen children. Now it’s just her, taking care of four kids. The finances were never very good, but during the pandemic Curry has been losing money operating her business in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She said she has kept her doors open out of a sense of mission to help her community and “my families.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy