Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally addressed his COVID-19 vaccination status after it was believed he misled people from thinking he was vaccinated. Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, made his weekly appearance at The Pat McAfee Show to speak out about the wave of criticisms he has received after it was revealed he’s not vaccinated–despite earlier saying he’s immunized (which people thought he meant vaccinated). While he did say a lot of things, one that particularly stood out was his statement where he flipped the table to the NFL and claimed that a league doctor told him vaccinated individuals can’t get and won’t spread the dreaded virus.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO