Newest KC Chief Melvin Ingram proves he’s ‘nice addition’ in just 29 snaps vs. Packers

The Chiefs traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for edge-rusher Melvin Ingram on Tuesday, and while it’s not a high-radar signing (most guys on one-year deals getting shipped for late-round picks generally aren’t), this move could help a Chiefs defense that has been hemorrhaging all over the place. Ingram, the Chargers’ first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2012, has been an effective player when healthy over the last few seasons, and he was so for Pittsburgh’s defense when he was on the field — from Week 1 through Week 6, he totaled 18 pressures, one sack, and six stops on 246 snaps. He’s also been a plus run defender, which the Chiefs could desperately use. The Steelers, who have T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and the ascending Alex Highsmith on their current defensive line, have no such pressing needs.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO