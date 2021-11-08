CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest KC Chief Melvin Ingram proves he’s ‘nice addition’ in just 29 snaps vs. Packers

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, Chiefs coach Andy Reid complimented his team’s defensive performance. He mentioned...

FanSided

Melvin Ingram trade could be a game changer for Chiefs defense

The Chiefs acquired three time pro bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram on Tuesday. Could it be the trade that changes everything? We discuss. The Kansas City Chiefs finally got their man. After coming up empty during the offseason after a free agent visit, the Chiefs were finally able to land...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Melvin Ingram Acquired By Chiefs Before Trade Deadline

The NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is set for 4 pm eastern time on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday morning before the buzzer, the Kansas City Chiefs made a trade to add a veteran defender. Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has been acquired by Kansas City. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs will be sending a sixth round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Steelers trading Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading pass rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ingram had expressed his desire to be moved before Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline because of a lack of playing time behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. In six games this season, Ingram has one sack and 10 tackles.
NFL
pff.com

Pittsburgh Steelers trade edge rusher Melvin Ingram to Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender Melvin Ingram is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade, according to PFF's Ari Meirov. The Chiefs will be sending a sixth-round pick to the Steelers, and Ingram brings a veteran minimum salary of about $600K to Kansas City. Ingram arrived in Pittsburgh after...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

What to expect from Melvin Ingram in the Chiefs’ defense

Even after the three sacks the Kansas City Chiefs earned in their 20-17 victory over the New York Giants on Monday, they still have the fewest sacks of all NFL teams that have played at least eight games this season. The pass rush has looked improved in recent weeks, but the team knows it could still do better.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Melvin Ingram traded to Chiefs, will face Chargers in week 15

Prior to today’s trade deadline, at least one other team in the AFC West is making a move to improve their chances at a Super Bowl run. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are trading former Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. Ingram, who signed with the Steelers as a free agent this offseason, has played in six games for Pittsburgh with one start. In those games he’s totaled 10 tackles, two for loss, and one sack.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Melvin Ingram can help the Chiefs more than he helped the Steelers

The Chiefs traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for edge-rusher Melvin Ingram on Tuesday, and while it’s not a high-radar signing (most guys on one-year deals getting shipped for late-round picks generally aren’t), this move could help a Chiefs defense that has been hemorrhaging all over the place. Ingram, the Chargers’ first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2012, has been an effective player when healthy over the last few seasons, and he was so for Pittsburgh’s defense when he was on the field — from Week 1 through Week 6, he totaled 18 pressures, one sack, and six stops on 246 snaps. He’s also been a plus run defender, which the Chiefs could desperately use. The Steelers, who have T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and the ascending Alex Highsmith on their current defensive line, have no such pressing needs.
NFL

