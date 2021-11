For the first time ever, the Redmi Note series has a Pro+ variant. Its name is Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and its killer feature is the incredibly fast charging speed. But besides that, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is also one of the most complete mid-rangers in the current market. Is it the best device you can get in its price range or there are good competitors? There is no better way to understand it than comparing it to the most amazing phones sold in the same price range. Today it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G being the rival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in this specs comparison. If you want more, stay tuned in the next few days for other comparisons including the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

