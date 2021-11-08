CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: IU football’s Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Rutgers week

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the loss to Michigan and preview this week’s contest against Rutgers. Indiana and Rutgers will kick off at noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised...

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

Indiana's Tom Allen talks QB situation, matchup with Michigan

In 2020, Indiana football posted a 6-2 record and made the Outback Bowl, marking the first time it finished with a .750 record or better since 1910. But the Hoosiers have failed to meet the high expectations set for themselves to this point, and much of that has to do with injuries and a revolving door at quarterback.
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Here's what Indiana's Tom Allen said during weekly presser as Hoosiers prepare for Michigan

It’s been a rough season for Indiana after surprising so many people during 2020. Yes, injuries haven’t helped but a lot of people expected the Hoosiers to be a lot better than 2-6 as it looks like they won’t even be bowl eligible. They lost a close one to Maryland on Saturday, 38-35 as they couldn’t fully erase a 28-17 deficit in the 4th quarter.
INDIANA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Indiana's Tom Allen sees Michigan's offense going back to basics

After living the good life last season, the Indiana football program is reeling. Searching for its first Big Ten win of the season and with its two-year bowl eligibility streak in peril, Hoosiers' head coach Tom Allen hasn't had much to be excited about so far. A polar opposite feel...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Tom Allen's weekly radio show notes

With Indiana's bowl aspirations in danger of slipping away following a fourth-straight loss, head coach Tom Allen returned Wednesday night for his weekly radio show 'Inside Indiana Football' to discuss how the Hoosiers can move forward this season. In addition to recapping the Maryland loss as a whole, Allen gives his thoughts on true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley's first career start, the addition of Zach Carpenter to the starting offensive line, and why IU's defense has struggled the last few weeks. Later in the show Allen fields questions from fans, including how the coaching staff goes about keeping injured players engaged, how IU will approach the extra year of eligibility for seniors, and whether he prefers night games or afternoon games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald Times

Tom Allen: Every snap Donaven McCulley takes for IU football is 'great for our future.'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the first time, Tom Allen let his true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley hear the crowd noise. Well, fake crowd noise that is. He blared it this week in practice, switching on the pair of giant black speakers behind the uprights on IU’s football practice field and pumping the volume so loud it’s impossible to hear the person next to you.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

What Indiana's Tom Allen said after another 'frustrating' loss

The schedule hasn’t been kind to coach Tom Allen’s Indiana squad, but the Hoosiers are in something of a tailspin. After a breakthrough 2020 season, Indiana has dropped 5 straight games to fall to 2-7 on the year and 0-6 in Big Ten play. The latest loss came on the...
INDIANA STATE
Herald Times

IU football coach Tom Allen isn't surrendering final three games, and he doesn't want his players to, either

BLOOMINGTON — The 2021 Indiana football team is already aware that it will be remembered in the opposite way than it hoped to be. It is one of the rare teams in program history that actually began a season with expectations attached to it, ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in more than a half-century and holding what at the time appeared to be a realistic vision of Big Ten East Division contention. It has instead drastically missed its target with a 2-7 start, including an 0-6 Big Ten mark. After back-to-back New Years-ish bowl games in Florida, the Hoosiers are already ineligible for a third-straight trip and their drought without a bowl win since the 1991 Copper Bowl will continue.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Listen: IU football coach Tom Allen radio show — Rutgers week

Listen as Indiana head coach Tom Allen and legendary IU voice Don Fischer preview this week’s game against Rutgers on their Wednesday evening radio show. Allen and Fischer discussed the loss to Michigan, fielded questions from fans, and previewed Rutgers. Indiana and Rutgers kick off at Noon Eastern on Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen updates Indiana's QB situation heading into game vs. Rutgers

Indiana will aim to snap a five-game losing skid when the Hoosiers host Rutgers in Week 11. The Hoosiers, winless in conference play, haven’t won a game since Sept. 25 at Western Kentucky. Indiana coach Tom Allen updated Indiana’s quarterback situation heading into the conference matchup on Thursday. Michael Penix...
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football expects to have multiple quarterbacks available for Rutgers

It won’t save Indiana’s season, but the Hoosiers’ struggling offense could get a lift this weekend when they return home to face Rutgers. Head coach Tom Allen said he expects to have multiple quarterbacks available to play on Saturday when IU takes on the Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium (Noon Eastern, BTN).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Allen leans on veterans to keep IU motivated

That was the offseason buzzword for Indiana, a team that had some for the first time in decades. There was talk of the mindset necessary to manage those projections and discussions of what it would mean for the program to meet the hype, to reach the Big Ten championship and play in an elite bowl game.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Oskaloosa Herald

IU RB Carr still questionable for Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana running back Stephen Carr is still questionable for Saturday’s game against Rutgers (noon, BTN) at Memorial Stadium, which means the Hoosiers could be leaning on other running backs to pick up the slack. Carr, a transfer from USC, has rushed for a team-high 600 yards and six...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen offers brutally honest assessment of Indiana's performance after loss to Rutgers

Indiana’s season dropped to a new low Saturday with a 38-3 loss to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights moved within one win of bowl eligibility and dropped the Hoosiers to 2-8 on the season. They have yet to win a Big Ten game after going 6-1 against Big Ten opponents last year. The 3 points Indiana mustered were the fewest in a game against a Rutgers defense since Morgan State was shut out on Sept. 16, 2017, and the fewest by a Big Ten team against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Ottumwa Courier

Turnovers doom IU in blowout home loss to Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s moribund 2021 football season hit another low point Saturday. A Rutgers team that lost by 49 points the week before to Wisconsin came into Memorial Stadium on a gloomy day and thoroughly dismantled the Hoosiers, taking advantage of six Indiana turnovers to win 38-3. “Nothing positive to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

