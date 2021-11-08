Watch: IU football’s Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Rutgers week

With Indiana's bowl aspirations in danger of slipping away following a fourth-straight loss, head coach Tom Allen returned Wednesday night for his weekly radio show 'Inside Indiana Football' to discuss how the Hoosiers can move forward this season. In addition to recapping the Maryland loss as a whole, Allen gives his thoughts on true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley's first career start, the addition of Zach Carpenter to the starting offensive line, and why IU's defense has struggled the last few weeks. Later in the show Allen fields questions from fans, including how the coaching staff goes about keeping injured players engaged, how IU will approach the extra year of eligibility for seniors, and whether he prefers night games or afternoon games.
