Watch: IU football’s Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Rutgers week

BLOOMINGTON — The 2021 Indiana football team is already aware that it will be remembered in the opposite way than it hoped to be. It is one of the rare teams in program history that actually began a season with expectations attached to it, ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in more than a half-century and holding what at the time appeared to be a realistic vision of Big Ten East Division contention. It has instead drastically missed its target with a 2-7 start, including an 0-6 Big Ten mark. After back-to-back New Years-ish bowl games in Florida, the Hoosiers are already ineligible for a third-straight trip and their drought without a bowl win since the 1991 Copper Bowl will continue.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO