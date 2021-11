We've compiled a full transcribed list of all the weapons that players will be able to use in Call of Duty (COD) Vanguard. First reported by major COD outlet CharlieINTEL, the latest installment into the main series of Call of Duty, Vanguard will feature its own assortment of weapons. In a set of tweets published to its verified Twitter profile on Thursday, Nov. 4, the source revealed clips that detailed various parts of the game. One of these contained every weapon set to be available in Vanguard—along with a few repeats of fan favorites.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO