CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Travis Tritt Announces a Run of Solo Acoustic Shows for 2022

By Carena Liptak
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Tritt has announced plans for an early 2022 solo acoustic tour, billed as an Evening With Travis Tritt. He shared the news on Twitter, announcing a run of dates that kicks off in Jackson, Tenn., on Jan. 13 and extends through late February. A press release about the...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

This ’90s Tour Poster of Travis Tritt and Trisha Yearwood Is Glorious

A throwback photo is something that most people enjoy seeing. It’s a way to take a walk down memory lane and often brings back fond memories of days gone by. Country music star Travis Tritt recently showed off a throwback photo of sorts. What he showcased was a tour poster from the 1990s. It also features his fellow country music star, Trisha Yearwood.
CELEBRITIES
Washingtonian.com

Virginia’s Birchmere Music Hall Is Dropping Its Vaccination Mandate to Accommodate Travis Tritt

You can’t accuse Travis Tritt of being coy about his opinion of mask mandates, vaccination requirements, or compulsory testing protocols: He’s against them. On his website, the country-music artist announced last month that he’d cancelled four shows at venues where tests, shots, or masks were required. “Any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said, explaining that “this is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed.”
VIRGINIA STATE
antiMUSIC

Travis Tritt Unplugging For U.S. Tour

Travis Tritt has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch his An Evening with Travis Tritt, which will be a U.S. solo acoustic tour. Tritt will be launching the trek on January 13th in Jackson, TN at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and will wrap up the tour on February 27th in Wilkes Barre, PA at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.
MUSIC
963xke.com

Country star Travis Tritt to play the Embassy in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that Travis Tritt will bring his Solo Acoustic Tour to the Embassy Theatre on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Nearly 30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
99.9 KEKB

Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

Chris Janson's high-energy show will roll through midwest and along the east coast in early 2022. The "Bye Mom" singer just announced that the Halfway to Crazy Tour will begin on Feb. 10. Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt will join Janson for 14 shows, including a stop at Nashville's Ryman...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
96.3 The Blaze

Halestorm Announce ‘Happy Hale-i-Days’ Livestream, Release Acoustic Version of Chart-Topping ‘Back From the Dead’

What better way to spend the holidays than rocking out with Halestorm from the comfort of your home? Just ahead of Christmas, Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only livestream concert, with fans everywhere getting a chance to take in their previously-recorded performance from the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Tenn.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Tritt
brooklynvegan.com

The Menzingers’ Gregor Barnett announces debut solo album, shares title track

Pre-order Gregor Barnett's album on clear with black smoke vinyl in our store. Last year, The Menzingers released From Exile, a folky reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, and now co-frontman Greg Barnett is exploring his folky side even further with his new solo project. He's going by Gregor Barnett, and he just announced his debut album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due February 18 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order). The title track is out now, and it's a warm, rustic, Petty/Springsteen-channelling song, fleshed out by jangly acoustic guitars and bluesy harmonica, and Greg's voice sounds as welcoming as distinct as ever. "It’s a beautiful way to honor the people we’ve lost," Greg says of the ritual of laying flowers down for the deceased, "but I think a lot of times we forget to appreciate our relationships with those people while they’re still here. I wanted this song to be a celebration of life and what we have before it’s gone." Watch the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Homeowner Jack White Announces Two New Solo LPs for 2022

Jack White has announced the release of two new solo albums for 2022, marking his first full-length releases since 2018's Boarding House Reach. The first LP, Fear of the Dawn, will arrive on April 8, followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. Both albums are available for preorder on vinyl and CD now, with five color vinyl variants of Fear of the Dawn available at various retailers. (Entering Heaven Alive variants will be announced later.)
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Country Star Morgan Wallen Bringing Tour To Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21. Earlier this year, Wallen was the source of controversy for using a racial slur. His music was taken off many radio stations after video showed him shouting the n-word. He later apologized. The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September. Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that he will returning to the road early next year for more U.S. tour dates in support of his latest album, "Detroit Stories". The new run of shows will be kicking off on January 28th in Cincinnati, OH at the ICON Music Center and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg Presents#Live Nation
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
mxdwn.com

Police Report Filed After Brass Against Frontwoman Urinated On A Consenting Fan At Rockville Festival

At the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face. Consequence now reveals that a police report was filed regarding the incident. According to the article, the band was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” on Thursday night when the singer asked a man from the audience to lie down on the stage. She proceeded to pull down her pants and urinate in his mouth, after which the man spit the fluid into the crowd.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Kait 8

Journey, Billy Idol concert date set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who “Don’t Stop Believin’” and have been “Faithfully” devoted to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, their dreams have come true. Luckily, they won’t be dancing with themselves. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Journey, along with special guest Billy Idol,...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
POLLSTAR

Journey Plots 2022 Arena Tour Supported By Billy Idol, Toto

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of FameUpcoming JourneyJourney performs at its Rock Hall induction in April 2017. Journey announced a 2022 arena tour on Monday that will take the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band to 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada from February to May.
PITTSBURGH, PA
995qyk.com

Mysterious Metal Box Washes Up On Florida Beach

A mysterious metal box washes up on a Florida beach. Now residents want to know what it is, how it got there and when it will be removed. While walking along Playalinda Beach near Titusville, people discovered a rusty metal object. It measures approximately 8 feet tall and 20 feet long.
FLORIDA STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy