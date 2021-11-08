Delivery Room Wedding

Planning a wedding can take a lot out of a couple. Though a big, gorgeous affair can be the event of your dreams, many chose to keep at least part of their wedding celebration a little more private. The coronavirus pandemic solidified this idea when the world, especially events, shut down. According to The Knot magazine, 93 percent of couples reported to move forward with wedding plans amid the pandemic, but many opted for a ceremony only, while pushing the reception to a later date. The same sentiment continued into the year 2021, with Town & Country magazine declaring it the year of elopements and micro-weddings, as the vaccines were slowly rolled out, and restrictions began to lift. Kelly here: Recently, a friend decided eloping was the best option for her ceremony and planned the entire thing herself. Because of its continued trend upwards, I wanted to see what she learned from her wedding experience and whether she would have done things differently.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO