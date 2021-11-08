‘Internal Bleeding’ Bamboozlement: #RHOSLC Cameras Catch Jen Shah Lying & Fleeing On Day Of Her Arrest

The highly anticipated moment when Jen Shah fled from Homeland Security while cameras were rolling aired on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City aired and it was absolutely intense.

As previously reported the housewife was taken into custody and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam. The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.

Now on #RHOSLC, viewers saw Jen learn in real-time that something was awry.

On the show, Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip. The ladies were joined by the production team who checked the cameras on the bus and prepared for the day’s filming.

While the cameras were rolling, Jen received a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff a.k.a. “Coach Shah” and she was heard asking him, “I need to go to the house?!”

That’s when things took a turn and the reality star asked fellow housewife Whitney Rose to turn her mic off so she could have a private conversation. After getting off the phone with her husband, Jen announced that to fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.”

A complete lie, obviously.

“I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital, he has internal bleeding, so I need to go. I don’t really know what’s going on…”

Jen then explained the “internal bleeding” news to the other ladies and left expeditiously.

Just moments later, however, the ladies who were wondering if they should cancel the trip altogether noticed that police and Homeland Security officers gathered around their vehicle.

The ladies were of course befuddled and several wondered if it was a prank but it was actually far from it. Officers pressed producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts and Jen was arrested later that day.

The shocking moment left several Bravo viewers wondering what the next episode of #RHOSLC will bring.

Luckily for them, Andy Cohen has an answer.

During Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Andy had #RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow as a guest and both teased next week’s episode.

“It is maybe top five of any housewives episode I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Andy.

Will YOU be watching?