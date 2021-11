The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Cybersecurity Industry Executive of the Year (Private Company) finalist Kevin Youngquist, who’s vice president of U.S. public sector & healthcare at Veritas Technologies LLC. Here, he talks key achievements, shaping the next generation of industry leaders, learning from failures and more.

