Spain on track to cut deficit even in weaker economic scenario, minister says

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Spain is well positioned to reduce its deficit and cut debt even amid a souring global economic outlook thanks to prudent budget plans for the coming year, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters in Brussels on Monday. Asked whether surging energy prices would force the government...

www.investing.com

