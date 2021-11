GameStop Corp. may soon begin the search for a new COO. In a brief form 8-k filing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GameStop announced that effective Oct. 25, 2021, the company had entered into a separation and release agreement with Jenna Owens, COO and executive VP. Owens joined GameStop in that position in March 2021. She came to GameStop from Amazon, where she served for four years, most recently as director and GM of distribution and multichannel fulfillment.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO