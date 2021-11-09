Elkhorn Public Schools shuts down second classroom at Skyline Elementary; Building now required to mask

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools’ new relaxed mask rules are now in effect. “Today wearing my mask is optional,” says iPrep Academy fourth-grader, Alexander Gherman. But kids can’t simply show up at their school not wearing them. Parents of students in all schools, including K-8 centers and elementary schools, must complete an opt-out form and return it to their child’s school. Forms can be downloaded at backtoschool.dadeschools.net or obtained at their child’s school. Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at all schools may choose not to wear facial coverings. Alexander Gherman and his younger sister Katherine were given permission from their parents to stop wearing their...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO