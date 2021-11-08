CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Most disliked Thanksgiving Day dishes

By WGN News Now
WGNtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans will soon be gathering for their Thanksgiving feast. But there are certain “Turkey Day” dishes that many people aren’t thankful to see on the table or their plate. A...

wgntv.com

Comments / 68

~me~
5d ago

yeah I'm not too fond of cranberry sauce and depending on who makes the Cole slaw that either, plain carrots? no, but carrots cooked with roast beef 🔥🔥🔥

Reply
4
Jasmine Jasmine
5d ago

I guess I'm the only person on this earth who like cranberry sauce lol 😆 😂 🤷

Reply(15)
26
Barb Clark
5d ago

I love cranberry sauce and cranberry salad. Call me crazy!

Reply
13
Related
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
The Mountaineer

Thanksgiving food boxes available this week

Maggie Valley United Methodist Church will provide Thanksgiving food boxes for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15, 17, 20 and 22. The church has 100 boxes that will be available while supplies last. There is no charge for the boxes and they can be picked up at the front door of the church at 4192 Soco Road in Maggie Valley.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Macaroni And Cheese#Americans#Green Bean Casserole
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
tntech.edu

Holiday Food Baskets

Nov. 1 – 19 | Food drives, fundraising & Recipient Sign Ups. If you, or someone you know, needs a holiday basket this year, please click here to RSVP for one.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Simply Recipes

Easy, Last Minute Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, the more the merrier! But finding the time to prepare all the good stuff that supports the show becomes daunting as the holiday draws near. Don’t get discouraged! With twists on traditional favorites, time saving tips, and recipes that use fewer ingredients, you...
RECIPES
mostmetro.com

Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving 2021

Sometimes you want to be the most attentive to your friends and family, and not stuck in the kitchen chopping up vegetables. This way you don’t have to worry about any stuffing sticking to the pan, or any dishes piled up by the end of the day. Whether you have family coming in, you’re having a little “Friendsgiving,” or you’re looking to spend time with the people in your community, here’s a little information on who is ready to let y’all gobble til you wobble this year for Thanksgiving:
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Renna Media

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection

Sat., Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand as we seek to help provide a semblance of normalcy for families in financial distress during the upcoming holiday season. We are holding another Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 13th from 10am – 1pm in the church’s parking lot.
CRANFORD, NJ
Mashed

The Scary Reason You Shouldn't Leave Your Turkey Out To Thaw Overnight

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year (or Friendsgiving, for that matter), you likely have a long list of groceries you need to buy before the big feast, from potatoes for mashing to bread crumbs for stuffing. But at the top of list is the real star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. It's a tradition that really took off in the late 1800s when Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday (via TIME). And our love of poultry come November hasn't slowed down since — according to the National Turkey Federation, Americans eat some 45 to 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving alone (via CNBC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

These 12 Aldi finds are perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap. Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.
SHOPPING
foxsanantonio.com

Thanksgiving foods folks aren't looking forward to eating

A new survey shows not everyone is looking forward to the turkey and cranberry sauce this holiday season. We're just a few weeks out from Thanksgiving and a new survey reveals what people aren't looking forward to on that thanksgiving table. The poll of a thousand people from travel site...
FESTIVAL
mlivingnews.com

Sausage-Lentil Soup

I’ve said it before, it is the time of year for soup. This recipe is a “copycat recipe” for Cararabba’s sausage-lentil soup. I think this recipe tastes just like the savory, hearty soup one buys at Carrabba’s. It is an easy preparation full of healthy ingredients. To make it even healthier, substitute turkey sausage.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy