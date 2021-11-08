Most disliked Thanksgiving Day dishes
Americans will soon be gathering for their Thanksgiving feast. But there are certain “Turkey Day” dishes that many people aren’t thankful to see on the table or their plate. A...wgntv.com
yeah I'm not too fond of cranberry sauce and depending on who makes the Cole slaw that either, plain carrots? no, but carrots cooked with roast beef 🔥🔥🔥
I guess I'm the only person on this earth who like cranberry sauce lol 😆 😂 🤷
I love cranberry sauce and cranberry salad. Call me crazy!
