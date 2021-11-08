CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Help Abraham’s Tent Stock Up Their Food Pantry For 2022

By Gina Cook
 6 days ago
Abraham's Tent is a local shelter that has served hundreds, if not thousands of residents in their time of need. The shelter has been a part of the Lake Charles community for more than 28 years. At the helm is Pearl Cole, who serves as the shelter's Director and saving grace....

Magic 1470AM

Food Distribution Event In Lake Charles This Thursday

Second Harvest Food Bank and Phillips 66 are organizing a food distribution event this Thursday in Lake Charles for SWLA residents. After two hurricanes, a flood, and an ice storm our area is still trying desperately to recover and get back to whatever normal will be for this area in the future. This will be much needed and appreciated help for struggling families all over SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Sulphur Mourns at the Loss of Local Legend, Shorty Breaux

"A friend to everyone" is the best way to describe Short Breaux. He was a good samaritan to anyone in need whether they are local, or nationwide. In 2012, Shorty collected over 200 quart-sized bags of aluminum can pull tabs to donate to Houston's Ronald McDonald House. Shorty would turn in those tabs to the recycler and donate the money to the charity. Shorty reached out to everyone in the community to collect those pull tabs and in 2013 he beat that 2012 record. Shorty's work didn't stop in 2013, he became even more of a legend as more and more people began to help Shorty by donating pull tabs. As word got out over the years, not only did local individuals help, but bars and even schools got involved to help out Shorty's efforts. It seems as what started as a small effort, turned into a giant uniting of the Sulphur community. Shorty continued his collecting of tabs and would donate to various charities and local fundraisers around the community.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Rise Up For The Community Gives Big For Autism

Make plans to come out for a great cause that will benefit a non-profit organization and kick start a healthier you in the process. On Saturday, Nov 13, 2021, from 9 am- 10 at the Prien Lake Park Amphitheater. Rise Up For The Community is a community event that is geared to supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. There will be half & half workouts that will include 30 minutes of non-contact kickboxing from Phoenix Phitness and 30 minutes of Zumba of Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Tropicana Has Created An Orange Juice-Friendly Toothpaste

Everyone knows that orange juice and toothpaste don't mix, but that might change. Tropicana is releasing a limited edition toothpaste, which supposedly doesn't ruin orange juice. They say it offers, quote, "maximum O.J. flavor protection." A Tropicana spokesperson said:. It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient....
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

