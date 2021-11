One person fingered for the July 2021 attack against Kaseya is in custody, while the other individual is still at large. The United States has taken another significant legal step in its battle against ransomware. On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced formal charges against two foreign nationals for their role in deploying REvil ransomware attacks against organizations throughout the country. Based on the indictments, the two individuals accessed the networks of their intended victims and used the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt sensitive data and hold it hostage.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO