Legends of the Hidden Temple – ‘The Norse Legend of Freyja’

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BATTLE FOR THE TEMPLE BEGINS – Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams as they...

cwatlanta.cbslocal.com

tvseriesfinale.com

SEAL Team, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Supermarket Sweep, 2021 World Series, NFL Football

Sunday, October 31, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The Rookie. Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Cowboys at Vikings. Reruns: Masters of Illusion.
NFL
skiddle.com

Urban Legends

10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) We’re back again with Urban Legends, bringing some 60’s and 70’s into our classic Indie mix!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We’re back again with Urban Legends, bringing some 60’s and 70’s...
THEATER & DANCE
culturedvultures.com

Apex Legends: Ash Legend Guide

With the notorious Titanfall 2 villain, Ash, finally making her long-awaited debut as a playable character in Respawn’s Apex Legends, hype for the infamous robot is at an all-time high. When you run into Ash’s squad, you’ll be facing some stiff competition (mostly in the form of other fellow Ash mains), so it’s always best to be prepared.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend of Tianding

Sign In to follow. Follow The Legend of Tianding, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Cristela Alonzo
dbltap.com

Is Vander a League of Legends Champion?

Riot Games recently dropped their new Netflix show, Arcane, on Nov. 6, going into the lore of the League of Legends champions and introducing new characters that have stirred up theories in the community. The Arcane character Vander has caught the attention of many fans, with speculations that he may be the League of Legends champion, Warwick.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Fortnite' is doing a crossover with 'League of Legends'

The League of Legends champion Jinx is about to drop into Fortnite as part of a new collaboration. To celebrate the upcoming release of Arcane, a Netflix animated series based on League of Legends, Jinx is crossing over into Fortnite. It’s the first time a League of Legends champion has appeared in a non-Riot game, so it’s a go-big-or-go-home scenario. Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store, only had good things to say about Riot.
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

The legend of George Toma

The Sodfather. We parked on the street in front of the stadium, most likely on 22nd. The address is well known to every Kansas City sports fan: 22nd and Brooklyn. My sister and mom stayed in the car. A gate was open, so Dad and I walked through then up a ramp to the second level. As we walked through the tunnel the world exploded in a variety of colors, especially the most vivid green I had ever seen. I’ve written before about this moment, akin to when the movie The Wizard of Oz went from black and white to technicolor. In those days it wasn’t just color, it was Technicolor! We had been living in western Kansas, where the predominant color most of the year was brown, so seeing this explosion of colors was shocking. The field was dressed for football, so I’m thinking it was the fall of 1969. The grey lady, Municipal Stadium, built in 1923, still had some life left in her. The Chiefs, in the midst of their 1960s to early ‘70s dynasty, would soon be Super Bowl champions and two years later.
NFL
nintendoeverything.com

RPGolf Legends official English trailer

Kemco and ArticNet have shared a new English translation of the announcement trailer for RPGolf Legends, a direct sequel to RPG-golf hybrid game RPGolf. No official release date has been announced, but the game is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022. Here’s the trailer, along with RPGolf Legends’ official overview:
VIDEO GAMES
#The Temple#Temple Run#Norse
The Game Haus

League of Legends Avatar Creator

League of Legends avatar creator releases very soon on November 12. With different aesthetics drawing inspiration from various regions of Runeterra, players can finally create their own characters. As a matter of fact, Players can choose from a Teemo hat, Darius’ armor, and even Kayn’s scythe. The possibilities for customization are endless. Those looking to create their own fan fiction or role play character can utilize this Avatar Creator to better visualize their imagination. Additionally, the Avatar Creator allows players to select different backgrounds, which further adds to the lore of the custom character.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Philly

Delco Native Lydia Peterson Highlighting Philly, ‘Big Hoop Dreams’ With Debut Film ‘Walking On’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the spotlight for a new film, based on the life of a local filmmaker. ‘Walking On’ is based on the life of Delaware County native Lydia Peterson, a Temple University graduate who sat down with CBS3 to discuss the film. “I think right now, it’s just executive producer, director, writer,” Peterson said. But after watching her debut film, many will call Peterson a visionary –  just like many of her idols. “As it relates to film, I would say the Issa Raes of the world, Ava Duvernays of the world and Lena Waithes of the world,” Peterson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Game Day’ Film About Eagles-Loving Philly Family To Premiere In Chester On Saturday

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Eagles fans are passionate and every game can be a rollercoaster, right? In a new independent film called “Game Day,” as each quarter of an Eagles game unfolds — family secrets are revealed. The movie is about a Philadelphian Italian-American family that gathers every Sunday to watch Eagles games. The movie is set to premiere Saturday in Chester. “Game Day” will premiere at the MJ Freed Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m., independent film producers Pete Postiglione and Val McAdoo said Friday. The film was co-written by Philadelphia native Dean Simone. “Game Day,” according to the release, is a true...
NFL
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 happen at CBS?

We’re just a few episodes into the first season but eyes are already on the future. Will we see NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 happen at CBS?. If there’s one thing we’re not expecting, it’s decisions about the future of shows just yet. We’re only getting into November. There are still a few more months before CBS usually starts looking at renewals and cancellations.
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

CBS Midseason Schedule: Sophia Bush vs. Chicago P.D., Celebrity Big Brother vs. Olympics, S.W.A.T. Moves and More

CBS on Wednesday revealed its midseason schedule, and it pits Sophia Bush against her former Chicago P.D. fam, moves S.W.A.T. to Sundays, starts a new Amazing Race and throws a whole lotta Celebrity Big Brother against the potentially snow-challenged Winter Olympics on NBC. In Good Sam, Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (played by Awake‘s Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. But when said boss wakes up months later and demands to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical surgeon… who...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TV Ratings: Shark Tank Steady Opposite World Series Game 3

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating — landing right between the preliminary numbers for Braves and Astros’ first two post-season match-ups. Opposite ye olde Fall Classic, and with CBS in rerun mode….. ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) held steady, and tied lead-out 20/20 (3.1 mil/0.5) for Friday’s non-sports demo win. NBC | Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) dropped a few more eyeballs while steady in the demo. THE CW | Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (500K/0.1) drew a smaller crowd then Penn & Teller the week prior; Nancy Drew (360K/0.1) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Ratings: 9-1-1 and The Voice Dip, Tie DWTS for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Voice, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS commanded the night’s largest audience (as it does). NBC | The Voice (5.9 million total viewers, 0.7 demo rating, read recap) dipped to season lows. A broadcast airing of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol pilot (2 mil/0.3) did a tenth better than the latest Ordinary Joe. FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped to season lows, while The Big Leap drew its second smallest audience (1.16 mil) and posted its seventh straight 0.2 rating. ABC | DWTS (4.8...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

CBS Chief Cheers Ghosts and Other Fall Wins, Successful NCIS Cast Transition

As CBS looks ahead to midseason (with the release of its winter game plan), it is currently home to three of the four most-watched freshman series (and four out of the Top 5). With delayed playback factored in, NCIS: Hawai’i leads this fall’s freshman class with 8.3 million total viewers, followed by FBI: International‘s 8.2 mil. Trailing NBC’s La Brea, Ghosts lands at No. 4 with 7.8 mil, while CSI: Vegas (7.1 mil) rounds out the Top 5. “That’s a heck of a good start in any year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine, “and especially this year, with [full fall...
TV SERIES

