Legends of the Hidden Temple – ‘The Norse Legend of Freyja’

The Sodfather. We parked on the street in front of the stadium, most likely on 22nd. The address is well known to every Kansas City sports fan: 22nd and Brooklyn. My sister and mom stayed in the car. A gate was open, so Dad and I walked through then up a ramp to the second level. As we walked through the tunnel the world exploded in a variety of colors, especially the most vivid green I had ever seen. I’ve written before about this moment, akin to when the movie The Wizard of Oz went from black and white to technicolor. In those days it wasn’t just color, it was Technicolor! We had been living in western Kansas, where the predominant color most of the year was brown, so seeing this explosion of colors was shocking. The field was dressed for football, so I’m thinking it was the fall of 1969. The grey lady, Municipal Stadium, built in 1923, still had some life left in her. The Chiefs, in the midst of their 1960s to early ‘70s dynasty, would soon be Super Bowl champions and two years later.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO