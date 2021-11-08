Masters of Illusion – ‘Insane Twist on the Classics’

Artists are walking a fine line when they combine neo-classical music and modern jazz with the occasional vocal performance thrown in, both sung and spoken word. Do they have something to say, or are they just putting on airs? For their Gearbox records debut Illusions & Realities, the London-based collective Levitation Orchestra are swinging for the fences. There are 12 instrumentalists and two vocalists plugging away at a mixture of music that runs from cinematic chamber music to hard bop with a few pop variations in between. It all adds up to a pretty tangled maze, one that glides on lofty intentions and a few high-minded missteps. The talent involved is immense, but the emotional connection stays elusive most of the time. The longer the album plays, the more confusing things get.

