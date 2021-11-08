CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters of Illusion – ‘Insane Twist on the Classics’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGICAL ASCENT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge...

By way of Egypt, Sherif Unleashes New Single “Illusion”

Sherif returns as he shares his new single titled, “Illusion”. Out now, the song is a spell-binding experience that has the rising star questioning his feelings about new beauty and her intentions. The song pulls influence from personal experience and a wide variety of R&B classics. “I called it Illusion...
‘The Tempest:’ A modern-day twist on Shakespeare’s classic

After being delayed two weeks, “The Tempest” finally saw the light of day, or in this case, the light of the stage. Opening night was originally set for Oct. 14, but was pushed back to Oct. 28. Christina Gutierrez-Dennehy, the play’s director, said the show was delayed to accommodate health...
Preview: ‘The Illusion’ opens Friday

Students can look forward to viewing the Palo Alto High School theater program’s production of ‘The Illusion’ starting 7:30 p.m Friday in the Performing Arts Center. According to the program’s website, ‘The Illusion’ follows distinguished lawyer Pridamant of Avignon’s desperate search for her son. Throughout the journey, she encounters a magician who leads her through different pathways to find her son, some more difficult than others. Paly Theatre Director Sarah Thermond said the diversity of the action is the most attractive aspect of the play.
Tunes With A Twist!

Jordan's here with Tunes With A Twist, where he sings the hits of yesterday and today! It's another mashup today, grab a pencil and paper and play along with us!
Sometimes true, always funny: AMSA offers comedic twist on classic tale

It’s hard to be humble when you’re the best. An eccentric — and occasionally egocentric — cast of characters collide in a hilarious twist on a classic plot, as Anoka Middle School for the Arts puts on “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” opening Nov. 12. It will be...
Jazz’s Levitation Orchestra Are Ambitious on ‘Illusions & Realities’

Artists are walking a fine line when they combine neo-classical music and modern jazz with the occasional vocal performance thrown in, both sung and spoken word. Do they have something to say, or are they just putting on airs? For their Gearbox records debut Illusions & Realities, the London-based collective Levitation Orchestra are swinging for the fences. There are 12 instrumentalists and two vocalists plugging away at a mixture of music that runs from cinematic chamber music to hard bop with a few pop variations in between. It all adds up to a pretty tangled maze, one that glides on lofty intentions and a few high-minded missteps. The talent involved is immense, but the emotional connection stays elusive most of the time. The longer the album plays, the more confusing things get.
Insane Twists on the Classics – Masters of Illusion

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. MAGICAL ASCENT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Brick Walls, Plexiglass, and a Fish Hook Endoscopy – Masters Of Illusion

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50. HOUDINI’S BRICK WALL — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
AUDIO: Illusion of Fate – “King of Serpents”

Death metal band Illusion of Fate have a new record out this week. They fight aquatic cryptids and march among lepers over seven tracks, plummeting head-first into the abysses of blackened metal and melodic hardcore. In one of the most extreme records we’ve heard this year, Illusion of Fate are consumed by the madness and devastation of mythological entities. If you’re looking for a more atmospheric side of death metal, look no further.
Cristoph and Artche chisel ‘Illusions’ on Pryda Presents

Cristoph has delivered yet another captivating progressive single on Eric Prydz‘s Pryda Presents, “Illusions” with Artche. The two Newcastle producers convene for an eighth time (official releases and IDs included), with “Illusions” following their February collaboration with Franky Wah, “The World You See,” not to mention Cristoph’s October remix of Motorcycle’s trance classic, “As The Rush Comes.”
Deceptions Illusion Show at Vesper Speakeasy

Vesper in Center City announces the debut of Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception, featuring the many talents of Mervant the Deceptionist. Mervant had become a top celebrity on Airbnb after pivoting during the pandemic when he booked over 700 virtual performances. Now, he will take his show life and in-person with Smoke and Mirrors. At Vesper's hidden speakeasy on Thursday and Saturday nights each week, starting on November 18th and 20th.
This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dancing With The Stars Is ‘Probably’ Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
