Cheyenne, WY

Teens Hit in Crosswalk Near Cheyenne East High School

By Joy Greenwald
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 6 days ago
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an SUV near East High School, Cheyenne police said. The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Windmill Road and E. Pershing Boulevard. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the boys -- a...

