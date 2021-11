By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow and freezing temperatures are headed to our area and that could make for a slick morning commute. As that weather approaches, PennDOT crews are working to make sure they’re ready for whatever may come our way. Trucks are being loaded with salt and crews are ready to go PennDOT says they’ll have about 35 trucks on the roadways overnight to ensure the morning rush hour is safe. “What can we do about it? Nothing,” that sentiment from Chery Weinert from Wexford is how a lot of drivers feel. Snow and cold weather are coming...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO