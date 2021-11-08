CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Treasurer will resign Feb. 1

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago

Geary County Treasurer Kathy Tremont has confirmed that she will resign, effective Feb. 1. She tells JC Post it's time for her to move on, and she hasn't been happy with the direction and leadership from the current county commission. "Even if I'm an elected official, another elected official, you just...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas

