Geary County Treasurer will resign Feb. 1

The Villager doesn’t usually report on internal issues in other areas of metro Denver but recent events in Adams County are so unusual we decided to make an exception. On October 28, the five members of the Adams County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) filed a lawsuit in Adams County District Court against the elected county treasurer, Lisa Culpepper, alleging that she has not “reconciled the many bank accounts she manages” with her office’s software system “since at least March 16, 2021,” has failed to submit required “monthly reports to the BOCC and all other taxing jurisdictions that includes the amount of taxes collected in the preceding month for the entirety of 2019, the entirety of 2020, and January through July of 2021,” and “did not provide reports or otherwise exhibit her books and accounts at the BOCC meetings in January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021” as required by state law.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO