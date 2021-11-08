Clay Travis likes the Steelers to cover and get easy victory vs. Bears I FOX BET LIVE

As the No. 1 team in the country, Georgia has been a heavy favorite for many of its matchups this season. And that’s again the case this week. The Bulldogs are expected to win big at home against Missouri. But how big?. Clay Travis shared his Week 9 betting predictions...
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Dallas is a big favorite against the Atlanta Falcons. Clay Travis and Cousin Sal weigh in on who's the best bet for this matchup.
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
“They don’t fix games, but this is the kind of stuff that gives people legitimate fodder for thinking that they fix games,” Mike Florio said of the officiating in the Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Steelers.
Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
