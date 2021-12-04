Bakersfield Christmas Town, parades and more holiday activities in Kern County

Check for more activities through the holiday season!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season has returned, along with many other Kern County activities that had to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a holiday activity for everyone this year, whether you’d like to stay in the comfort of your vehicle, stay active with an 8K run or try out ice skating.

Here’s an alphabetical list of activities and events happening around town.

Christmas Parades





Buttonwillow Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The Buttonwillow Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 3. There will be tree lighting festivities following the parade that will feature holiday gifts and food booths, raffle prizes, entertainment, hot chocolate, a bake sale and Santa Claus. The parade route is approximately 1.3 miles long.

Date: Friday, Dec. 3

Parade Start: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Begins at Buttonwillow Union School and ends at The Park at the Multi-Purpose Facility

—

Shafter Christmas Parade

The Shafter Lion’s Christmas Parade is taking place on Dec. 3 in downtown Shafter. Parade registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Shafter Veteran’s Hall.

Date: Friday, Dec. 3

Parade Start: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Shafter

—

Tehachapi Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The Tehachapi Christmas Parade is taking place on Dec. 4 with a tree lighting ceremony to follow. The Christmas Tree will be located at the Historic Tehachapi Depot.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Parade Start: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Tehachapi; Tree location: Historic Tehachapi Depot, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

—

Wasco Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The Wasco Rose Festival and Orange Heart Foundation is hosting the Wasco Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at 7th Street and Broadway and ends at Poplar Avenue. The tree lighting follows the parade in front of Wasco Union High School Auditorium.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11

Parade Start: 6 p.m.

Tree Lighting: 7:15 p.m.

Location: 7th Street and Broadway; Tree location: Wasco Union High School Auditorium

A Wonderful World on Ice

The Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club presents its holiday ice show, “A Wonderful World on Ice” featuring local figure skaters dancing to a collection of Disney classics.

There will be a series of solos, duets and group numbers.

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 11

Hours: 3 p.m.

Location: Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Admission:

Adults: $15

Children 12 and under: $10

Tickets are on sale now at mechanicsbankarena.com

Bakersfield Christmas Town

The Bakersfield Christmas Town is returning this year as both a walk-thru and drive-thru event. Activities include a light display, Santa Claus meet and greet, sledding hill, train ride, skating rink, laser tag, letter writing to Santa and more.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Jan. 1

Location: Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.

*Drive-thru entrance is off of 40th Street next to Sam Lynn Ball Park

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.

*Drive-thru only on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Admission:

$20 for walk-thru admission, Children 2 and under Free

$25 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Monday-Thursday)

$35 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Friday, Sunday)

$40 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Saturday)

$50 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Monday-Thursday)

$100 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Friday-Sunday)

To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit this link.











Bakersfield Nutcracker Ballet

The 44th annual presentation of Bakersfield’s Nutcracker Ballet features local ballet students and returns in December with four performances. Tickets are now available on AXS.com and at the Mechanics Bank Theater box office.

Click here to buy tickets.

Dates and Hours:

Friday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 12 – 1 p.m.

Location: Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Admission:

Adults – $45

Students – $25

Children (6 and under) – $12

California City Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Village

California City is holding its Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday at city hall. There will also be a Holiday Village at Central Park following the ceremony. The village will run through the weekend.

Dates:

Tree Lighting: Friday, Dec. 3

Holiday Village: Dec. 3-5

Hours:

Tree Lighting: 5 p.m.

Holiday Village:

Friday: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday: 12-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12-5 p.m.

Location:

Tree Lighting: California City’s City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.

Holiday Village: Central Park, 10350 Heather Ave.

Admission: Free

Chez Noel Holiday Home Tours







The Assistance League of Bakersfield is bringing back the Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour fundraiser event this year. Take a tour through three holiday-decorated homes while you support programs that serve children in the community. Ticket holders can also enjoy coffee, snacks and antique shopping at the Bargain Box Thrift Store.

Face masks are required to attend a holiday tour. No cellphones, high heels and children under 12 will be allowed at the event.

For more information, visit here .

Dates: Friday – Saturday, Dec. 3, 4

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Assistance League of Bakersfield, 1924 Q St. (R Street Entrance)

Admission: $40

Purchase tickets at these locations:

Bargain Box Thrift Store – 1924 Q St.

– 1924 Q St. Baby Me Simply Me – 4021 Calloway Dr.

– 4021 Calloway Dr. The Patio Place – 6801 White Ln.

– 6801 White Ln. Sugar Daddy’s – 5512 Stockdale Hwy.

– 5512 Stockdale Hwy. Victoria’s – 9000 Ming Ave.

Cinema Under the Stars at Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is hosting a holiday edition of Cinema Under the Stars with a screening of “Elf.” There will also be food trucks, Christmas cookie decorating and kids can write letters to Santa. Parking for the film will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11

Hours: 4-8:30 p.m.

Event starts: 4 p.m.

Movie starts: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy.

Dustin’s Diner

Dustin’s Diner is back this year! Dustin and David Kilpatrick have sold cookies and hot chocolate at Haggin Oaks Boulevard every year for the past 28 years, donating all profits to benefit the homeless. You can also view displays of Christmas lights on Haggin Oaks Boulevard as you enjoy your winter treats.

Dates: Dec. 16-23

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 6-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6-9 p.m.

Location: 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd.

A Drag Queen Christmas

A Drag Queen Christmas hosted by Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater . The show will feature holiday performances from the reality television show contestants. All tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com . Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required to attend.

Performers include: Trinity The Tuck, Monét X Change, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Heidi N Closet, Jan Sport, Alyssa Edwards

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Location: Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Hours:

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Show begins: 8 p.m.

Admission: $35, $50, $75, $150

Visit this link to purchase tickets for the show.

Fox Theater Holiday Movie Screenings



Courtesy: The Historic Fox Theater

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater has several movie screenings scheduled in December that will get you into the holiday spirit.

All tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com or by calling the Fox Theater at 661-324-1369.

Location: Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Dates and Times:

Monday, Dec. 6: “Gremlins”

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Movie begins: 7 p.m.

Admission: $5, purchase tickets here

—

Saturday, Dec. 20: “Miracle on 34th Street”

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Movie begins: 7 p.m.

Admission: $5, purchase tickets here

Hanukkah 8K Run

Temple Beth El Bakersfield is hosting a virtual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run from Monday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 6. Participants will complete a virtual or solo 8K or 2K run anytime during the eight days of Hanukkah.

The virtual runs can take place anywhere. There will also be courses set up at the Panorama Vista Preserve for solo runs.

Participants will be asked to download the mobile app, RaceJoy , to track their runs and access the courses. The app will also give audio cues along the route and allow participants to post their finish time. Awards will be given to top finishers of the 8K solo run. There will also be a holiday costume contest and nightly Hanukkah cookie drawing. This year, there will be team registration for all event runs. Teams of 3 or more will receive a registration discount.

For more details, visit 8krazykilometers.org .

Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 6

Location: anywhere or solo runs at Panorama Vista Preserve, 901 E. Roberts Ln.

Admission:

$24 for 2K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$24 for 2K virtual anywhere run

$32 for 8K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$32 for 8K virtual anywhere run

Visit this link to register for the run.

HolidayLights at CALM

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM , which will be a drive-thru event. The California Living Museum says last year’s drive-thru event was a huge success and has been named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

Dates: Nov. 27 – Jan. 1

Location: CALM Zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission: $30 per vehicle

To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Holiday Vendor Fair

The Liberty High School cheer booster and spirit team is hosting a holiday vendor fair to raise money for the Valley Children’s Hospital. The event will feature more than 50 vendors and food trucks. If you bring an unwrapped, new toy you can take a photo with Santa Claus.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 925 Jewetta Ave.

Kern County Raceway Park Moto Festival

Kern County Raceway is holding a Moto Festival on Dec. 18 that will feature speedway motorcycle and flat track racing. There will be vendors, food trucks, drinks, music, a motorcycle display, lights, Santa and a toy drive at the event. Parking will be free for the event.

Visit kernraceway.com for more information.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Hours:

Speedway Motorcycle Racing: 2 p.m.

Flat Truck Racing: 5 p.m.

Location: Kern County Raceway Park, 13500 Raceway Blvd.

Admission: $20, kids 12 and under are free

The Krivitsky House

The Krivitsky House set up in 2020.

Enjoy holiday lights and treats at “The Krivitsky House” on Dec. 11. Jason Krivitsky decorated his home with lots of Christmas lights and, courtesy of local bakery Warm and Toasty Mini Doughnuts & Funnel Cakes, will offer free hot cocoa and doughnuts to attendees.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11

Hours: 6-7 p.m.

Location: 7209 Durango Way

Admission: Free

Minter Field Air Museum Christmas

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Minter Field Air Museum, 401 Vultee Avenue, Shafter Calif. 93263

Admission: Free

Selfie Studio Christmas Photo Ops

The Selfie Studio

The Selfie Studio

The Selfie Studio

The Selfie Studio

The Selfie Studio in downtown Bakersfield will be hosting several Christmas events and feature different backdrops for photographers or clients to use. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance on several dates.

The Selfie Studio will be participating in Second Saturday on Dec. 11 and have a Christmas craft fair that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Selfie Studio is open Thursday through Sunday.

Dates: Thursday through Sunday

Santa:

Saturdays: Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18

Grinch:

Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours:

Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 12 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Location: The Selfie Studio, 1610 19th St.

Admission:

General Admission: $10 – $25 for one hour

Santa and Grinch photos: $25

Purchase tickets ahead of time here.

Valley Children’s Ice Center – Ice Skating

Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield announced the return of public ice skating. Times and admission vary based on the ice center’s schedule. They release a new schedule every week. Skate rentals are available.

Visit bakersfieldicesports.com/weekly-schedule for more information.

Location: Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield, 1325 Q St., Ste. 100 (next to Maya Cinemas)

Admission:

$15 for children

$16 for adults

