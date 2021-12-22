ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Christmas Town, light displays and more holiday activities in Kern County

By Marisel Maldonado
 1 day ago

Check for more activities through the holiday season!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season has returned, along with many other Kern County activities that had to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a holiday activity for everyone this year, whether you’d like to stay in the comfort of your vehicle, see holiday lights or try out ice skating.

Here’s an alphabetical list of activities and events happening around town.

Bakersfield Christmas Town

The Bakersfield Christmas Town is returning this year as both a walk-thru and drive-thru event. Activities include a light display, Santa Claus meet and greet, sledding hill, train ride, skating rink, laser tag, letter writing to Santa and more.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Jan. 1

Location: Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.

*Drive-thru entrance is off of 40th Street next to Sam Lynn Ball Park

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.

*Drive-thru only on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Admission:

  • $20 for walk-thru admission, Children 2 and under Free
  • $25 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Monday-Thursday)
  • $35 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Friday, Sunday)
  • $40 per vehicle for drive-thru admission (Saturday)
  • $50 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Monday-Thursday)
  • $100 per limo or passenger van of 10 people or more (Friday-Sunday)

To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit this link.

Blessing Corner Christmas Extravaganza

Blessing Corner Ministries will be giving out food baskets, meals, toys, books and gifts on Christmas Day. Organizers said all are welcome. The Christmas Extravaganza will be a drive-up and walk-up event.

Blessing Corner Ministries is also looking for volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer, click here .

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blessing Corner Ministries, 101 Union Ave. and 1st St.

Dustin’s Diner

Dustin’s Diner is back this year! Dustin and David Kilpatrick have sold cookies and hot chocolate at Haggin Oaks Boulevard every year for the past 28 years, donating all profits to benefit the homeless. You can also view displays of Christmas lights on Haggin Oaks Boulevard as you enjoy your winter treats.

READ MORE: Dustin’s Diner returns to fundraise for Bakersfield Homeless Center

Dates: Dec. 16-23

Hours:

  • Sunday through Thursday: 6-8 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 6-9 p.m.

Location: 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd.

HolidayLights at CALM

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM , which will be a drive-thru event. The California Living Museum says last year’s drive-thru event was a huge success and has been named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

Tickets now on sale for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM

Dates: Nov. 27 – Jan. 1

Location: CALM Zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Admission: $30 per vehicle

To purchase tickets, visit this link.

READ MORE: HolidayLights at CALM; one of the best light shows third year in a row

Selfie Studio Christmas Photo Ops

The Selfie Studio in downtown Bakersfield will be hosting several Christmas events and feature different backdrops for photographers or clients to use. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance on several dates.

The Selfie Studio is open Thursday through Sunday.

Dates: Thursday through Sunday

Hours:

Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 12 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Location: The Selfie Studio, 1610 19th St.

Admission:

  • General Admission: $10 – $25 for one hour
  • Santa and Grinch photos: $25

Purchase tickets ahead of time here.

Teen Challenge Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-Thru Experience

Teen Challenge is hosting a drive-thru experience that features light displays, holiday treats, Santa Claus and the Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers. Tickets need to be purchased beforehand.

They will be selling handmade tamales, homemade salsa, churro doughnuts, homemade dumplings, kettle corn, coffee, hot chocolate and soft drinks.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit this link .

Date: Nov. 26 – Jan. 2

Hours: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: 301 E. Roberts Ln.

Valley Children’s Ice Center – Ice Skating

Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield announced the return of public ice skating. Times and admission vary based on the ice center’s schedule. They release a new schedule every week. Skate rentals are available.

Visit bakersfieldicesports.com/weekly-schedule for more information.

MORE: Pop Kern: Holiday Skate at Valley Children’s Ice Center

Location: Valley Children’s Ice Center of Bakersfield, 1325 Q St., Ste. 100 (next to Maya Cinemas)

Admission:

  • $15 for children
  • $16 for adults

New Year’s

Polar Bear Plunge

The annual Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled to return to the McMurtrey Aquatic Center on New Year’s Day. Participants can either go down the slides or jump in and swim 25 yards before getting out and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

The minimum age to participate is 7, with those between the ages of 7 to 17 needing written parental consent.

READ MORE: Take the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Hours:

Registration: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Event Start: 11 a.m.

Location: McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St.

Admission: $5 for the plunge or $30 for the plunge and a sweatshirt

