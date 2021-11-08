CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Teens Hit in Crosswalk Near Cheyenne East High School

By Joy Greenwald
 6 days ago
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an SUV near East High School, Cheyenne police said. The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Windmill Road and E. Pershing Boulevard. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the boys -- a...

John Flint
5d ago

or maybe the cops should start doing their jobs.. seen to many red lights run and speeding vehicles through school zone and a cop goes by at the same time and does nothing. It's getting so frustrating to drive in this town when cops do nothing about it!!!!!

Laramie Live

Motorist Leaves Elderly Wyoming Woman In Street After Hitting Her

Police in Torrington say an elderly woman is recovering after a motorist seriously injured her in a hit-and-run incident recently. Police say they have identified the car and motorist involved and along with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident. That information will be turned over to prosecutors once the investigation is complete.
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Police: Clear Your Windshield, Don’t Leave Car Running

Did you know that you can be ticketed in Cheyenne for leaving your car idling--even if it's just to warm up your vehicle in cold weather. But that isn't the only local ordinance that Cheyenne motorists need to be aware of. You can also be ticketed for driving with an icy windshield. Both violations potentially could carry a fine of up to $750. Townsquare Media on Wednesday reached out to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas about the regulations.
Laramie Live

Wyoming Man Says 4-Year Old Son Was Driving, Not Him. Gets DUI.

You read that right and in what seems like it should be a "Florida Man" story, this case happened to be a Dad in Gillette. You can also take all those stats about DUIs and Wyoming and how we're one of the worst per capita for DUIs. We know that they exist. There's no real reason to cite that as the main reason for this guy's indiscretion. Neither the children or anyone else was hurt in this story, so it's kind of like when your friend trips comically and gets up and you ask "are you alright" before you laugh at them. So let's not get too red-faced.
Laramie Live

Laramie County DA Responds to 2nd Formal Charge

Special Bar Counsel has filed a second formal charge against Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove, claiming that "she is a persistent and ongoing threat to public safety in Cheyenne." The formal charge, filed Oct. 18, references two cases -- the Rodney Law case, in which first-degree sexual...
Laramie Live

Casper Police Launch Campaign to Decrease Stolen Firearms

Announced in a press release, the Casper Police Department is launching a ‘Lock it Up’ public awareness campaign to encourage people to lock their homes and cars to prevent firearms from being stolen. This two-month campaign will lead into January, the top month for gun thefts according to the release,...
Laramie Live

Casper Police Department Seeks Public Help in Hit-and-Run Case

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that took place on Monday evening. Per a post on the CPD's Facebook page, "Around 6:15pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, Casper Police responded to the area of South McKinley Street and East 15th Street in Casper for a report of a hit and run involving a vehicle and a bicycle.
Laramie Live

UPDATE: McCormick Jr. High Student Hit and Killed by SUV Near Campus

A McCormick Junior High School student died Friday morning after they were hit by an SUV near campus, Cheyenne police said. Friday, November 5 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a vehicle incident involving a juvenile near McCormick Jr. High School located at 6000 Education Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male, of Cheyenne, attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk. While crossing, he was struck by an on-coming Ford Escape. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Laramie Live

Evansville Police Pursuit Ends In Glenrock

A police pursuit that began in Evansville ended in Glenrock earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, an officer was on routine patrol when he encountered a silver Jeep going 13 mph over the posted speed limit. As the officer attempted to stop the Jeep, the vehicle took off.
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

