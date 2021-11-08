CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Las Vegas Welcomed International Travelers Back Today

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational tourism returns to Las Vegas on November 8 when the United States allows flights from around the world to come into America. The pandemic shut down international tourism for 21 months from China, Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, much of Europe, and more, and now vaccinated international visitors can come into...

vegas.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio family excited to welcome back loved one from Japan after international travel ban lifted

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. hit a milestone in the pandemic this week. The international travel ban has ended, opening the doors to vaccinated tourists and family reunions. For the past 20 months, families have celebrated weddings, holidays, births and even somber occasions through a screen due to pandemic restrictions. However, more than a year and a half of uncertainty finally came to an end this week. On Nov. 8, the federal government announced the end of the international travel ban that began with China in February 2020.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Everything to Know About the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Project

It’s been a drawn-out, messy journey for the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, but things finally seem to be back on track as construction resumed on November 9 after nearly 15 years of starts and stops and many owners in between. Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development, the original developer, plans to open the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
vegasnews.com

Las Vegas Among Top Destination for British Travelers

Las Vegas is expected to get more visitors now that the United States has reopened its borders and international air travel to fully vaccinated travelers arriving from the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil. In particular, research shows that travelers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyer Lansky
Inside the Magic

Airports BUSY As U.S. and Disney Welcome Back International Visitors

After 20 months of not being able to travel to see loved ones or vacation at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, international visitors can now enter the United States. During the pandemic, travel was sadly incredibly difficult for many, especially if you were planning on traveling internationally to the U.S.
ORLANDO, FL
Commercial Observer

NYC, Miami, LA and DC Preparing to Welcome Back International Tourists

The British are coming! The British tourists, that is. On Nov. 8 international travel — at least for the fully vaccinated — is set to return to New York City and other tourist hot spots across the U.S. And famous travel destinations like the Empire State Building and Times Square are gearing up to receive them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas celebrates the return of international flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Almost 20 months since the last commercial transoceanic flight carrying tourists touched down at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Virgin Atlantic will resume flights next week. Virgin Atlantic resumes flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Las Vegas (LAS) from Nov. 8, the day the US is reopening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas#Pan Asian#Project Bbq#American
thegabber.com

Take the Gabber: Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas makes it to the Gabber! Karla Yoder and her best friend, Linda Vallis, were so excited to take this photo of themselves with the Gabber they hauled all the way from their homes in Gulfport to Las Vegas in October. The ladies were in town to see Lady Gaga with their daughters Marly Ramstad and Jody Bowen.
GULFPORT, FL
csq.com

Why Las Vegas Should Be on Your Revenge Travel List

Live entertainment has been a key component of my career since the beginning. Starting my career with long (fun) nights with the Planet Hollywood team in London many years ago while studying law has shifted to the role I play now, where food, beverage, and entertainment make up part of the evolving luxury experience that I lead at Hilton. This summer the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, was a major milestone for the enterprise. From the lounge acts of the 1950s when Las Vegas was a city of less than 50,000 people, to the nightclub residencies of today’s top DJs with millions of tourists streaming in daily, Las Vegas is the only place to have on your revenge travel list if you miss the energy and thrill of live entertainment.
TRAVEL
Las Vegas Sun

When Las Vegas casinos see green today, it’s more than just money

At a loading dock in the bowels of Caesars Palace, workers sift through bags of trash as they look for recyclable items. Crews work around the clock fishing out plastic bottles, cans and other recyclables from the mountains of trash — nearly 20 tons on a busy weekend. “I don’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Francisco Chronicle

As S.F. lags, Las Vegas tourism roars back, with help from weed and the Raiders

LAS VEGAS — In the center of the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center tens of thousands of people — many in suits, others in T-shirts and jeans — strode past each other next to a 5-foot ice sculpture of a marijuana leaf. It was a human tidal wave, and the biggest mass of people many had seen in almost two years, as excited attendees chatted, browsed and networked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
thecamarilloacorn.com

City’s newest hotel rising beside 101

Camarillo tourism officials see dollar signs and new marketing opportunities when they look at the four-story hotel rising along the 101 Freeway near Las Posas Road. The 122-room Home2 Suites hotel is just one part of a project that will include a 165-room Embassy Suites hotel and four smaller buildings suitable for retail shops and restaurants.
CAMARILLO, CA
Eater

From Borscht to Blintzes, Here’s Where to Find Eastern European Food in San Diego

If you’re looking for Eastern European food in San Diego and you don’t have a Romanian aunt, you have to get creative. This is not Bratislava or Prague. Or even Cleveland. Because restaurants from that broad region, which includes many diverse culinary traditions, are a rarity in San Diego (here’s to hoping that will change), finding satisfying fare takes more granular hunting at the dish or drink level. Use this guide to discover local restaurants, delis, and cafes that offer a taste of the old country.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy