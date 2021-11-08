Las Vegas Welcomed International Travelers Back Today

Live entertainment has been a key component of my career since the beginning. Starting my career with long (fun) nights with the Planet Hollywood team in London many years ago while studying law has shifted to the role I play now, where food, beverage, and entertainment make up part of the evolving luxury experience that I lead at Hilton. This summer the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, was a major milestone for the enterprise. From the lounge acts of the 1950s when Las Vegas was a city of less than 50,000 people, to the nightclub residencies of today’s top DJs with millions of tourists streaming in daily, Las Vegas is the only place to have on your revenge travel list if you miss the energy and thrill of live entertainment.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO