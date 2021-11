A 34-year old man named Antonio Soriano was injured from an explosion that occurred at an oil production site. Soriano was working at the site when it happened. According to the Casper Star Tribune, the October 31st explosion was due to a pump house and two empty 400 pound barrel tanks along S. Highway 59. Soriano's injuries are mainly to his face and hands. After initially being taken to Campbell County Hospital, Soriano was immediately transferred to Banner Rehabilitation Center in Greeley, CO.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO