Heating costs this winter are forecast to jump drastically over last year with spikes of 6, 34, and 53 percent for electric, natural gas, and fuel oil, respectively. Times are tough and the last thing Larimer County officials want to see is someone forced to choose between paying for heat, food, or medicine. And for those struggling with the loss of a job or one that doesn’t quite pay all the bills, that’s an all-too-real possibility.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO