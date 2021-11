Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez is clearly anxious to get started on vaccinating children in the Lincoln area against Covid-19. It will add more than 20,000 to the ranks of those who have received the shots, and further boost the community’s immunity to the virus, according to Lopez. The Centers for Disease Control is expected to approve the shots for those 5 to 11 years of age shortly.

