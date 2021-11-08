CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vin Diesel Wants Dwayne Johnson to Bury the People's Hatchet for the Sake of 'Fast 10'

By Emma Stefansky
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet, and social media, specifically, has engineered a particular art of public shaming termed "the callout post," in which the poster airs grievances with the unfortunate subject of the post for all the world to see. If you're a Fast and Furious fan, or have paid at least some attention...

www.thrillist.com

Related
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Ludacris Gives Honest Response When Asked About Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson’s Fast Feud

The Fast and Furious movies are all about family, but of its two biggest stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel, have been estranged for years with a history of beef and back and forths. Recently in an interview, The Rock addressed his feud with Vin Diesel and the day that caused a firestorm between the two, shedding some light on his side of the events that have caused him not to return to work on the main Fast movies. The pair are both massive stars with egos, and after all these years, it hasn't fully been squashed. As a result, their co-stars are left in the middle of it. Fast and Furious star Ludacris gave an honest response when asked about Diesel and The Rock’s differences.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle for her wedding

Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker has walked down the aisle and said I do to Louis Thornton-Allan after a two-month engagement. While there are many reasons a bride does not walk down the aisle with her father, Meadow lost her dad Paul in 2013. In tear joking photos she shared on Instagram, she revealed that her godfather, and Paul’s friend, and Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, walked her down the aisle in his place. She shared a black and white look at the wedding ceremony that took place in the Dominican Republic with the caption, “we’re married !!!!” Along with photos. Watch the heartwarming video and scroll down to see the photos and read more about the guest list.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

True Story Trailer Reunites Brothers Wesley Snipes & Kevin Hart with Dire Consequences

Wesley Snipes is delivering the goods in the new Netflix drama, bringing trouble to the front door of his successful younger brother, portrayed by Kevin Hart in the seven-part series, True Story, from Netflix. I know we've all been excited to see Snipes front and center, reminding us why we fell in love with him all those years ago. The trailer does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Five#Hatchet
heyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds enter a marriage of convenience in new trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for ‘Red Notice’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
MOVIES
New York Post

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson roasts Ryan Reynolds with epic billboard prank

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson verbally body-slammed Ryan Reynolds by erecting a hilarious Netflix billboard that playfully digs at the actor’s supposed streaming habits. The 49-year-old “Jumanji” star uploaded an Instagram photo of the searing signage, which reads: “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account.”. “One last heist for the road....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
MOVIES
E! News

TMI? Dwayne Johnson Finally Explains Why He Pees in a Water Bottle at the Gym

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to His Look-Alike and It's Perfect!. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he does in fact pee in water bottles when he's working out. But it seems there's a good explanation for the 49-year-old actor's unconventional potty breaks. He reveals in a new interview with Esquire that there are simply no bathrooms at the gyms he frequents.
FITNESS
ktbb.com

Vin Diesel urges Dwayne Johnson to “fulfill your destiny” and star in final ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Vin Diesel extended an olive branch to Dwayne Johnson on Sunday, explaining why the latter needs to star in the final Fast and Furious movie. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote an impassioned post declaring that the best way to give the beloved franchise a satisfactory conclusion is for Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs. Sharing a photo of the two dressed as their franchise ﻿characters, Diesel urged, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10."
MOVIES
Bossip

Vin Diesel Uses Social Media To Plead With ‘Little Brother’ Dwayne Johnson To Return To ‘Fast & Furious’

Vin Diesel uses Instagram to extend an olive branch to his ‘little brother’ Dwayne Johnson to return for the 10th Fast and The Furious film. Vin Diesel is one of the driving forces behind America’s favorite car franchise, The Fast and The Furious. Vin Diesel has been there since day one and is protective over his product, knowing that a turning point for the franchise happened when the introduced The Rock as an addition to the cast.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Netflix's Big-Budget Action Movie 'Red Notice' Features Some Unabashed Product Placement

Red Notice, the latest aspiring franchise-starter from Netflix, arrives with questions of scale on its mind. In a tweet announcing the film's release date, Dwayne Johnson, the movie's gargantuan-sized star, referred to it as "Netflix's biggest movie ever" and almost all the press surrounding it makes sure to note its massive budget, which is estimated to be close to $200 million. Huge stars, huge action, huge quips, and… huge opportunities to get some product placement for your liquor brand?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Extreme Cheat Day Meals

A quick look at Dwayne Johnson should tell you all you need to know about the man’s outlook regarding physical fitness. However, despite his obvious strict diet and workout regimen, the acclaimed actor is also known for something else: extreme cheat day meals. As it turns out, Dwayne Johnson’s cheat...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Poulter's physical transformation for Marvel role wows fans

Marvel fans are excited by the news of actor Will Poulter being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and his physical transformation has surprised many. Gunn first teased Warlock’s arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017, during an end-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Addresses WWE Return Rumors (Exclusive)

There has been a rumor going around among WWE fans and insiders, claiming there is a decent chance The Rock returns to the ring for a final match against his cousin Roman Reigns. Roman is on a tear in the business right now. As WWE Universal Champion, he been putting down challengers left and right, leading to an interesting trend. After Roman wins a major match, a Superstar who has been out of the ring for some time makes a comeback. Roman has gotten through each of them, so far. The list includes John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and more. The first half of that last is a set of wrestling icons who shared a large portion of their era with that of The Rock... and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be one of the next big Superstars returning for the challenge.
WWE
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES

