Vin Diesel Wants Dwayne Johnson to Bury the People's Hatchet for the Sake of 'Fast 10'

There has been a rumor going around among WWE fans and insiders, claiming there is a decent chance The Rock returns to the ring for a final match against his cousin Roman Reigns. Roman is on a tear in the business right now. As WWE Universal Champion, he been putting down challengers left and right, leading to an interesting trend. After Roman wins a major match, a Superstar who has been out of the ring for some time makes a comeback. Roman has gotten through each of them, so far. The list includes John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and more. The first half of that last is a set of wrestling icons who shared a large portion of their era with that of The Rock... and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be one of the next big Superstars returning for the challenge.
