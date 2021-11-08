CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’s Final Season Will Air in Two Parts

By Shawnee Haas
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Variety, , one of the stars of AMC’s Better Call Saul confirmed that the show's sixth and final season will air in two parts. Season Six is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022 and will consist of 13 episodes. Better Call Saul...

