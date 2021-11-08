Lipower 1000W 300000mAh Portable Power Station $503.99

The EcoFlow mini Portable Power Station, now launched in Europe, is a convenient new solution for supplying power on the go and it is the brand's most portable and power station yet with a capacity of 210Wh. Recognizing that people are looking for power sources that can be used anywhere and at any time, EcoFlow set out to fill a void in the market with its newest mini unit. As Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow, says "There's a growing demand in portable power as more people, especially the younger generation who are highly-mobile, active and always connected to their electronic gadgets. Portability often comes with a price – be it in the size, convenience or compatibility."

