Bio-Oil 6.7oz Skincare Oil (For Scars and Stretchmarks, 3-Pack) $25.70

Already trending pre-2020, at-home manicures erupted in popularity once stay-at-home orders followed. Manicure sets, in particular, give you basically every product you need to DIY a flawless look. "Before the advent of salons in the late 19th century, everyone had to care for their nails themselves," says nail artist Miss Pop. "You can do it too, especially with all of the amazing items that have hit the market in the past hundred-plus years."
Today’s best manicure kits are packed with innovative nail products like non-toxic colors, ergonomic brushes that make it easier to apply...
