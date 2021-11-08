Joint Statement from the Principals of Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Regarding Incidents That Occurred After Last Friday’s Football Game
The following letter was sent to parents and students of Walter Johnson and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High Schools on Monday. “Dear Members of the Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Communities,. This is a joint message from the principals of Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0