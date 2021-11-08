My Senpai Is Annoying: A Slice-Of-Life Anime That’s Definitely Worth A Try

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! Most think of warm and fuzzy memories and traditions for Christmas. It’s a holiday season filled with happy Christmas movies and songs, family visits, and delicious treats. And on the day of, we can hear the thunderous sound of little feet running down the stairs to a glittering Christmas tree. The children tear through the presents placed underneath it. But there is something else about this holiday. Whether you think of Krampus or if you are like me, horror movies. There is a wonderful darkness that I love. While the warm and fuzzy festivities gets me in the spirit of Christmas, too much joy makes me uncomfortable. I need frights and gore in my life! Netflix has released the official trailer of the Danish Netflix original series, Elves, and it’s getting me excited for some holiday violence. Yay, violence!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO