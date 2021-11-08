CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Senpai Is Annoying: A Slice-Of-Life Anime That’s Definitely Worth A Try

By Christine Malone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI normally don’t gravitate toward romantic comedies. I’ve never been a fan of big romantic gestures so the thought of someone outside my window with a boom box over his head would be mortifying. Say Anything was a great movie, but for me, I only needed watch it once. When I...

epicstream.com

Will Kazama and Sakurai End up Together in My Senpai Is Annoying?

Fans believe that their relationship has a tendency to be more than colleagues. Kazama Souta and Sakurai Touko are secondary characters in My Senpai is Annoying. They are the co-workers of Futaba and Takeda. Kazama has short black hair who would be seen wearing a white button-up shirt with a blue necktie. Meanwhile, Sakurai is a pretty and friendly woman who is popular among her male employees. She has long black hair with a noticeable mole under her right eye.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Senpai is Annoying “Each Other’s Stride”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Futaba Igarashi is a sales worker in training, shorter than average and working with a superior who is basically a giant, Harumi Takeda. Takeda is a very kind person, which annoys Igarashi to no end, but she slowly begins to warm up to him as he continues to help her.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation Streams My Senpai is Annoying Anime's English Dub

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub. Domonique French is the ADR engineer, and Nathanael Harrison is the mix engineer. Jessica Cavanagh is writing the English script, and Emily Neves is supervising. Benjamin Tehrani is handling ADR prep. The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels (and on...
COMICS
#Anime Series#My Senpai Is Annoying
Collider

American Songwriter

lrmonline.com

bubbleblabber.com

raymondville-chronicle.com

imdb.com

lrmonline.com

lrmonline.com

lrmonline.com

lrmonline.com

