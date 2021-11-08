Area teams plunge into playoffs

WEATHERFORD — The end of district came to a close Friday night and with that, playoff spots were cemented, records broken and district champs crowned.

The Weatherford Kangaroos were ones that sealed their postseason fate — officially — with a convincing 49-17 thumping of Chisholm Trail at Roo Stadium.

Jared Lindsay

Weatherford did the bulk of its damage early, as the offense came out firing on all signatures to put up three TDs in the first quarter.

Two more scores were added in the second to combat the 10 points Chisholm Trail was able to eke out, and the Kangaroos went on to win and secure a 6-1 district record (7-3) overall to finish second in District 3-6A behind undefeated Trinity.

Weatherford will host Byron Nelson at 7 p.m. Friday at Kangaroo Stadium.

Mineral Wells put up a fight at its season finale, but fell just short in a heartbreaker to Bridgeport, 45-42.

The Rams led 28-21 at halftime, but Bridgeport’s late surge in the second half put the game just out of reach.

The Rams, however, did well enough this season to fight their way into the postseason.

COURTESY | Mineral Wells ISD

Mineral Wells takes on the Celina Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Bronco Stadium.

Aledo dominated Cleburne last week, 77-7, securing the District 5-5A championship with a pristine 10-0 record. It’s also the program’s 15th straight district title.

COURTESY | Aledo ISD

Their bi-district game against Dallas Hillcrest will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.

Sally Sexton | Weatherford Democrat

Another undefeated team, the Brock Eagles, also wrapped up district with trophy hoist.

The Eagles defeated Pilot Point, 47-13, to finish the season 7-0 in district and 10-0 overall.

They face Wall in their bi-district match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde High School.

The Millsap Bulldogs fought their way back this season, with their effort paying off in the form of a 40-33 victory over Jacksboro Friday night.

The win was huge, as it brought the Bulldogs to 3-2 in District 5-3A play, good enough for second place and a guaranteed playoff spot for the second straight year.

The Bulldogs face off against Henrietta at 7 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD’s FAAC.

Springtown also extended its season, with a 76-29 win over Gainesville.

The Porcupines finish 3-2 (7-3 overall) and third in District 4-4A play.

Sally Sexton

Their performance puts them up against the Canyon Eagles for the bi-district crown. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder High School.

The Peaster Greyhounds fell to Whitesboro Friday, 52-9, but won’t have a lot of time to be down about it, as Peaster had already secured a playoff spot.

The Greyhounds finish district play at 4-3, 7-3 overall.

Sally Sexton

Now, they take on Jim Ned with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Tarleton State University.

The Santo Wildcats put some icing on the cake, so to speak, finishing district play with a 62-2 win over Meridian.

Santo finishes the regular season at 9-1 and 3-1 in District 8-2A play, a second place finish and a playoff berth.

The Wildcats will face Petrolia at 7 p.m. Friday at Graham High School.

The Strawn Greyhounds and Gordon Longhorns clashed in a highly-attended rivalry match Friday in Gordon.

Points weren’t an issue, as both teams combined for more than 100 for the night.

The Longhorns kept it close early, but Strawn broke free to go on with the 83-38 win.

Sally Sexton

Both teams have qualified for playoffs. Strawn finishes the regular season undefeated (10-0, 5-0) and the Longhorns finish just behind, at 8-2 and 3-1.

Strawn hosts Morgan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in its bi-district match.

The Longhorns of Gordon will take on Cranfills Gap at 7 p.m. Thursday in Dublin.

The Warriors of Community Christian made sure their season continued, winning a nail-biter against Sherman Grayson Christian last week in the first round of the TCAF Division II playoffs, 52-50. With one minute remaining senior William Goree ran the ball into the end zone to to give CCS the lead. He followed up with another run for the conversation point. CCS managed to snuff out a late push by Grayson, with a sack on third down and an interception following to seal the deal.

Community Christian's Jackson Horton attempts to escape a Pirate defender in a game earlier this year.

The Warriors return to the TCAF final four since 2011, and face the defending state champ Harvest Christian Academy - Lantana at 7 p.m. Friday at Decatur’s Victory Christian Academy.