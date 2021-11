Who else is tired and running late today because of the switch to standard time from daylight saving time (DST)? You would think we would be used to it by now, considering we have to change our clocks twice a year, every year. Yet it still seems to mess with us every time. Our sleep schedule is thrown off, no one ever knows what time it is and God forbid you miss that ONE clock and now you are off for the rest of the day.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO