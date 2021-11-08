CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner and His Band Modern West Perform Sold Out Show Before ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere

By Closer Staff
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 5 days ago
A rare treat! Kevin Costner and his band Modern West rocked out for an outdoor show at Henderson, Nevada’s Sunset Station amphitheater on Saturday, November 6, and not only was it a packed house, the musical group brought down the house.

The performance, which happened on the night before Yellowstone‘s season 4 premiere, was attended by none other than Vegas legend, Wayne Newton.

Not only did the band, which has been on their Tales of Yellowstone Tour, performed original songs like “Red River,” “Long Hot Night” and “Give a Little Love,” the musical group even did a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” as the band’s final song to close out the show.

Costner, 66, also regaled the crown with tales from his career, and after the show, the Yellowstone star and Newton, 79, met up to take a photo backstage.

