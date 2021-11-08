CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army bell ringing campaign

KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kentucky 10K residents lost their lives to COVID-19. Faculty and Staff gathered together to mourn the loss of Jacob Jurinek....

www.kfvs12.com

Fox11online.com

Salvation Army holiday campaigns get going across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicked off its annual Christmas Campaign, and that means you'll start to hear a familiar sound when you're out in the community. The holiday bell-ringing season is now underway. The Salvation Army says the Christmas Campaign is its biggest...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRDW-TV

Local Salvation Army has urgent need for holiday bell ringers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta’s iconic Red Kettles are not immune to the labor shortages throughout Augusta. They’re asking the community to fill the gap. The Salvation Army of Augusta, which manages this area’s largest shelter and soup kitchen, is launching its iconic Red Kettles this...
AUGUSTA, GA
Lima News

Columbus Salvation Army facing critical shortage of bell ringers

Bells may not be ringing in Greater Columbus this holiday season. The Salvation Army kicks off its iconic red kettle donation campaign Friday, featuring volunteer bell ringers standing outside retail locations. But Maj. Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said the nonprofit organization needs 12,000...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

Salvation Army Bell Ringers Return For Season Of Giving In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) –  A holiday tradition is now underway outside of dozens of business across Colorado. The Salvation Army deployed its bell ringers and red kettles to help those in need. Donations to the red kettles help fund programs and services like proving meals and toys. This year, donors can give via “Kettle Pay” which offers Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. (CBS) Sam’s Club helped kick off the giving season with a $10,000 donation. The location off 35th Avenue near Quebec Street will also offer a “Merry-ville” pop-up which includes an ice rink, a virtual Santa experience, food truck and interactive elements for families. The event lasts through 7 p.m. on Nov. 13. Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online.
COLORADO STATE
wglr.com

Want to raise $100 per hour? The Salvation Army of Dane County is looking for 9,000 volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, and although it feels like we hear this every year, this year is especially important. “We’ve got three times the number of women in our single women’s shelter right now,” Steve Heck, the director of operations for the Salvation Army of Dane County, said. “And with colder weather coming, we anticipate that increasing.”
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc24.com

Salvation Army accepting virtual applications for holiday assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second year, The Salvation Army opened virtual applications for holiday assistance. "It just allows families who are in need at Christmastime to sign up," explained Major Tom Duperree, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo. "They can sign up to receive a gift card to Kroger and they can buy the items they want on their dinner table at Christmas. But then it also allows them to come through the toy shop and pick up toys for their children."
TOLEDO, OH
KICKS 105

Lufkin/Nacogdoches Salvation Army in Critical Need of Bell Ringers

Friday, November 12 officially kicked off the 'Bell Ringing' season for the Salvation Army in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. In Lufkin, a ceremony was held at the Brookshire Brothers in Gaslight Plaza that included performances by the Central High School Band as well as presentations by members of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and Captain Cavon Phillips.
LUFKIN, TX
KFVS12

Heartland Marine works to grow Veterans Recovery Group

Steve Hamblin, retired U.S. Marine, says he is making strides with his veteran's recovery group Facebook page, but more needs to be done. In Cape Girardeau a concert will be held in honor of veterans day. Carbondale Midnight Run Program. Updated: 17 hours ago. To keep young adults off the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau

The Veterans Day parade in Jackson, Mo. The Sikeston high school band, choir, and orchestra all performed patriotic music for the crowd. The Cape Central Band performed in a Veterans Day event. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North on Nov. 11.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Four Southern 7 counties return to orange warning level for COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Four counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region have returned to the orange warning level for COVID-19 risk. As of Friday, November 12, the returning counties include Alexander, Johnson, Massac, and Union. According to the Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), the amount of new cases...
knopnews2.com

Salvation Army Family Thrift Store moves to new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A ribbon cutting for the Salvation Army’s new family thrift store was held Monday morning. The store relocated to Francis Square after outgrowing their space on Riverside Plaza from donations from the community. “They realize that the products that they donate stay here to help...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony held at the Doughboy Statue in Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 50 people gathered at Herrin’s Doughboy Statue to honor our veterans on Veterans Day. We talked with multiple veterans about the importance of the day. “This means a whole lot to everybody, especially to the veterans, that come out and we have a day...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Cape woman helps traveling family

The state Fire Marshall has been called to Cape Girardeau to investigate two house fires they consider suspicious. A robber suspect was stopped by good Samaritans in McCracken County. House Fires in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 21 hours ago. 2 houses in Cape Girardeau caught on fire and the police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

