Salvation Army bell ringing campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second year, The Salvation Army opened virtual applications for holiday assistance. "It just allows families who are in need at Christmastime to sign up," explained Major Tom Duperree, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo. "They can sign up to receive a gift card to Kroger and they can buy the items they want on their dinner table at Christmas. But then it also allows them to come through the toy shop and pick up toys for their children."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO