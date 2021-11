Tommy Fury will have his heavyweight champion brother Tyson in his corner at his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.The prospect of the bout has been rumoured for months but the official announcement came on Saturday. The pair will fight on 18 December and it will be over eight rounds which is the longest fight of Fury’s career.There’s a question of whether Fury will be up to the occasion but his father John has said having his brother in his corner will ease any nerves.He told BT Sport: “Tommy knows he’s up against a stacked deck, but he should still beat...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO