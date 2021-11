The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market crossed the $3 trillion mark on Tuesday for the first time, according to data from CoinGecko. The milestone comes as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) have surged to record highs. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at around $68,000 and ETH is changing hands at about $4,800.

